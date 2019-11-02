The Managing Director, Sweet Sensation, Mrs Kehinde Kamson, says 25 additional indigent students will benefit from the educational scholarship scheme of the company to mark its 25th Anniversary.

Kamson said this at the eatery’s anniversary Grand Finale Promo, held at its head office in Lagos, on Friday.

The promo was to end a raffle draw that was part of programmes lined up to mark the anniversary and also to pick lucky winners.

According to her, the scholarship, which is under the Sweet Sensation Educational Scheme (SSES), is for students who do not have the financial capacity to continue their education.

“The scholarship is one of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes and a way of compensating the less privileged in the society.

“There are 125 students already enjoying the scholarship at various levels of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“The 25 addition will be to celebrate our 25th anniversary in a unique way,’’ she said.

Kamson said that over the years, Sweet Sensation had perfected modalities for identifying the indigent pupils and students that needed the scholarship scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 19 people emerged lucky winners of the 25th anniversary promo.

Seven of the winners were from Ibara, Abeokuta in Ogun while 12 emerged from Lagos.

The prizes, which range from the air-conditioner, chest size fridge to flat-screen TV among others would be presented to the various winners in Abeokuta on Nov. 6 and Lagos on Nov. 8.

Some customers of Sweet Sensation gave goodwill messages at the occasion.

Mr Saka Ibrahim, the Managing Director, Saka Ibrahim Nigeria Company, who had been supplying fish to Sweet Sensation for the past 19 years, said the food conglomerate had lived up to its billing in terms of building relationships.

Mr Balogun Roland, Manager, Butchers and Bakers, said his company had been supplying pastries to the Sweet Sensation in the last 18 years.

He urged the eatery to keep improving in its brand and service to the Nigerian public.

Mr Oseghale Okoruwa, the Regional Sales Manager, Grand Cereal, a subsidiary of UAC Plc., said that Sweet Sensation had been at the forefront of using the best to ensure the enjoyment of its customers.

According to him, Grand Cereal has been in business with the conglomerate since inception.

“’The conglomerate does not compromise quality and knows how to build lasting relationships; the same reason it is appreciating its customers as well as giving back to them through this promo,’’ Okoruwa said.

Mr Oluwafemi Odumuyiwa, the Head of Marketing, Sweet Sensation, said that the food conglomerate appreciated all its customers, especially those from Ibara, Abeokuta, for their continued patronage of its food outlets.

Odumuyiwa said that the promo was a way of saying thank you to its customers, explaining that the success of the conglomerate started and continued with their patronage.

He said that the Sweet Sensation would also exploit all avenues to ensure its customers’ satisfaction. (NAN)

– Nov. 2, 2019 @ 19:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)