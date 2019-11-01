FOOD vendors and exhibitors on Friday in Lagos, spoke on their expectations at the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair opened at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Mrs Agnes Emodofu, a Food vendor, prayed this years fair would profit her. “I feel this year’s fair will be better because I didn’t gain last year.

“So, I expect that the sales will be more and there would also be increased awareness for people to turn up,” Mrs Agnes Emodofu, a food vendor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the venue.

She said that even though there had been radio and television jingles, more could still be done to increase interest in the fair.

Emodofu said she was, however, unhappy she had yet to have power supply at the venue.

“You can see how my customers are sweating; the organisers promised to give us steady light but nothing yet. Power supply should have come a day before this day,’’ she said.

Mrs Nwanyi Ijeoma, another food vendor, also looked forward to a good outing, but prayed the environment would become more conducive as the days go by.

‘`We were promised electricity but till this minute there is no light; asides no electricity, there is also inadequate sanitary facilities for people to use.

“I hope as the fair progresses, all these basics would be put into place,’’ she said.

Mr Hope Akan, the Marketing Manager of Nycil Baby Products, said he hoped to make good sales in spite of low purchasing power of people.

He said that though there was a slow start with regard to access to some basic facilities, it could pick up later.

“We paid for light, but there is no light for now and we do not know the reason why it is so.

“However, this is the first day of the fair, so I feel they are still setting up some facility. I hope before the day runs out, there will be supply,’’ Akan said.

However, at 2.30pm when this story was filed, there was still no power supply.

NAN also reports that many exhibitors were still setting up their stands.

Conglomerates like the DSTV, PEPSI, were seen setting up their stands while young boys and girls were being briefed about how to market their goods.

Cleaners where seen cleaning and picking up litters around the complex.

Security men were also seen on ground to ensure there was peace and orderliness in the complex. The trade fair will end Nov. 10. (NAN)

– Nov. 1, 2019 @ 17:05 GMT |

