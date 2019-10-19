THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on Friday, October 18, 2019, made an intervention of $325.5 million in the retail Secondary Market

Intervention Sales, SMIS, and CNY14 million in the spot and short tenured forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign market.

This was disclosed by the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, who revealed that the intervention was for agricultural machineries and industrial raw materials.

The Chinese Yuan, on the other hand, was for Renminbi denominated Letters of Credit.

Mr. Okorafor further expressed optimism that the stability in the forex market would be sustained and therefore assured the public, particularly genuine foreign exchange users of the commitment of the apex bank towards ensuring adequate liquidity in the market.

It will be recalled that the Bank on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, offered authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market the sum of $100 million, while the Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, and the invisibles segments each received the sum of $55 million.

Meanwhile, $1 exchanged for N358 at the Bureau de Change, BDC, segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY1 exchanged at N48.

– Oct 19, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT |

