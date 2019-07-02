JULIET Obi, Co- Founder, Kidpreneur Africa, an NGO, has solicited financial support from corporate bodies and philanthropists in Nigeria to sponsor and sustain the annual “Kidpreneur’’ Conference.

Obi made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 2019 Kidpreneur Conference in Lagos.

NAN reports that no fewer than 400 children across five schools in Lagos State were mentored by professionals from different fields at the 2019 Kidpreneur Conference.

The kids were trained on how to nurture their entrepreneurial skill and become employers of labour at the 2019 Kidpreneur Conference.

Theme of the conference was: “Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Moguls”.

She said that the foundation needed sponsorship and partnership with multinational companies, especially those dealing in children products, to enable it to train youths in entrepreneurship.

“It has not been easy funding the event, because there are no sponsors to encourage the course.

“We are looking forward to get sponsors that would help us push the initiative across the federation.

“We get calls from Port Harcourt, Abuja and other states for us to come and organise the conference there, but we need funds to move there,” the conference promoter said.

Obi said that 15 kid entrepreneurs who have excelled in various spheres of life, were awarded ambassadors of the foundation at the 2019 Kidpreneur Conference on Saturday.

She said that the ambassadors were expected to write a proposal on their special impact project and also inspire at least 30 children.

According to her, the foundation adopted an online voting process for people to nominate their preferred choice as the awardees.

“The criteria for selecting the ambassadors also include that the kid must have a business or a business initiative that have impacted the society for about a year.

“The ambassador of the foundation has a mandate to carry out social impact project based on area of passion or skill,” she said. (NAN)

