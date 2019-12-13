AETOSWire has announced The Official Launch of AETOSWire new & innovative service – Press Video – which transforms textual press releases into Less than 60-Seconds animated videos within 24 hours.

The AETOSWire Press Video is intended to accompany and complement the press releases although it can also be utilized as a standalone tool for communication.

It is a creative and artful way of converting press release content into a brief animated video. Moreover, it augments the possibilities for press releases to be picked-up by the media, engaged in, and shared on social media. This snowballs into amplifying the coverage and increasing exponentially the ROI.

Dec. 13, 2019

