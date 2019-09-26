GOV. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday launched a General System on Mobile Communication (GSM)-based platform for transportation in the state.

The platform, known as ‘Opay’, is a one-stop mobile-based system for payment and transportation.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented at the launch by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr Ogbonna Idike, said that the new intra-city transport system would enhance the safety and security of commuters.

The governor encouraged residents of the state to embrace the platform, adding that more sensitisation needed to be done on the system.

“It is our desire to consolidate on the successes of the OPay transportation system in Enugu and for more sensitisation to be carried out for both tricycle riders and the users.

“We are looking at programmes that will take the state to another level. So, the Opay transportation platform is not seen as a short time empowerment module for the people,” he said.

The governor said that such system of transportation would enhance the security of life and property of the people as well as streamline the activities of tricycle operators in the state.

He, however, assured that the new system had neither taken over the affairs of the Ministry of Transport nor the leadership of Keke Riders Association in the state.

Ugwuanyi said that the Opay transportation platform would provide sources of livelihood to most young people in the state.

Earlier, the OPay Director of Business, Mr. Moses Awolowo, said that the reason for the official launch of the platform was to enhance government support for their operation.

Awolowo said that the state ministry of transport and the keke riders association were fully involved in the scheme in order to manage the relationship between the riders and the government.

“We operate totally with technology, our riders have smartphones to work with and are trained to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“Every tricycle operator in our riders’ system is verified in order to avoid any criminal acts,” Awolowo said.

Also, the Chairman of Keke Riders Association of Enugu State, Mr. Benjamin Ikah, said that their members were happy with the collaboration with the management of Opay.

Ikah, who said that tricycle operators in the scheme were verified for safety and security purposes, thanked the state government and the OPay management for such incredible opportunity to do business.

The Opay platform which is modelled along Uber has become one of the most patronised means of intra-city transport in Enugu township.

NAN

