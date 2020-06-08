A group, Nsukka Solidarity Forum (NSF) says the Enugu North Senatorial District is presently witnessing huge infrastructure face-lift under Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Chief Onyema Idoko, the Director-General of the forum told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Nsukka on Monday that the forum was happy with ongoing transformation in the district.

Idoko, who is also a former Nsukka Local Government Area Chairman, noted that the district was neglected by past administrations in the state in the past three decades.

He added that the area had started to heave a sigh of relief as a result of adequate attention being given to the area by Ugwuanyi’s administration.

“The district was neglected by past administrations in the state both in infrastructural development and human empowerment but now the narrative has changed as the governor has started to correct the past anomalies.

“The forum is happy with the performance of the governor in Enugu North district especially in building of new roads and rehabilitating of old ones since he assumed office in 2015.

“The governor’s good performance is not only in Enugu North district but in all the three senatorial districts of the state and we urge him to keep it up,’’ the leader of the group said.

Idoko, however, expressed concern that some people from Enugu North wanted total transformation of the zone to happen overnight.

He noted that such people had forgotten that it would take some time to redress decades of neglect and marginalisation.

“Some of these people appear desperate and wants the governor to perform a miracle of total transformation of the district overnight.

“Even when the governor has done so much in areas of massive infrastructure development and human empowerment, these people pretend as if they are not seeing the numerous achievements of the governor in Enugu North,” he said.

The NSF leader urged all those mounting unnecessary pressure on the governor to transform the district overnight to exercise restraint but rather should show appreciation so as to encourage him to do more.

“Through the efforts of the present administration, Nsukka town has become the second biggest city after Enugu the state capital.

”The critics should also understand that government has many financial responsibilities but with lean resources at its disposal,” he said.

Idoko called on all people of Enugu North senatorial district irrespective of political party or religious affiliation to continue to encourage and support the hardworking governor.

“Since the administration came on board, civil servants in the state are paid monthly salary on or before 25th of every month.

“First thing the governor did on assumption of office was to clear arrears of salaries owned local government council workers which in some LGs, was up to 14 months of arrears.

“NSF urges all Enugu state residents to give the governor maximum support to enable him to achieve his mission of making Enugu state the envy of other states before he leaves office in 2023,” Idoko said.

NAN reports that Enugu state had remained faithful to the policy of rotation in governorship counting from the second republic administration.

It began with Chief Jim Nwobodo, then late Chief Christian Onoh both of old Anambra although indigenes of Enugu and later Dr Okwsilieze Nwodo in the first cycle.

The incumbent Gov. Ugwuanyi completes the second cycle after Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani and Mr Sullivan Chime administrations.

It is expected that the third cycle of rotation would begin in 2023 when Ugwuanyi would have completed his second four-year tenure.

NAN

– June 8, 2020 @ 18:40 GMT |

