HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has launched the Nokia 7.2, the first Nokia smartphone to combine a triple camera and PureDisplay.

Nokia 7.2 features a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics. Nokia 7.2 also premiers a range of ZEISS bokeh styles, exclusive to Nokia smartphones, that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur. Alongside even more AI-powered features such as night mode, fans can get even more creative with their stories. Building on the strengths of its predecessor, Nokia 7.2 combines stunning PureDisplay technology and always-on HDR, with timeless Nordic design to redefine what fans should expect from this smartphone segment.

Joseph Umunakwe, general manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global, said:

“With the Nokia 7.2 we aim to push the limits on what fans can get from one of our popular Nokia 7 series smartphones. The Nokia 7.2 offers fans advanced tools to express their creativity. Everything from the ZEISS Optics, exclusive ZEISS bokeh modes and powerful AI imaging, to its breath-taking PureDisplay technology, makes the Nokia 7.2 a device unique.

In combination with the patterned satin glass back, the new phone packs design innovation and stunning imaging performance, with a two-day battery life, into a smartphone for aspiring creators across the world at an affordable price.”

Nokia 7.2 is the first in the Nokia smartphone portfolio to feature a triple camera set up, which combines a highly sensitive 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology main camera with ZEISS Optics, ultrawide camera, and depth camera to achieve stunning image capture results. The Quad Pixel technology combines four pixels into one to create stunning images in all conditions.

Nokia 7.2 introduces three new and exclusive ZEISS bokeh styles. Portrait mode combines imaging experiences that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur with the ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth modes. Add beautification to perfect your skin tones for instantly shareable portraits. AI-powered night mode allows you to snap the perfect moment in low light, combining image fusion and explosion stacking to deliver stellar low light performance.

Whether you want to get all your friends in one shot or capture immersive scenery Nokia 7.2 comes with an ultrawide camera which has a 118-degree field of view and ZEISS Optics that means you can fit a lot more in one shot. Up your selfie game with the sophisticated AI-powered front camera setup, consisting of a 20MP camera with ZEISS optics.

