A small IMF staff team, led by Martin Cerisola, visited Beirut from February 20-24, following the request by the authorities.

A statement by Gerry Rice, Director of the IMF’s Communications Department and IMF spokesman, said that the team met with Prime Minister Diab, Deputy PM Zena Akar, Banque du Liban Governor Salame, Minister of Finance Wazni, and other ministers and senior government officials, as well as Parliament Speaker Berri and other members of Parliament.

It noted that the discussions on the challenges and the authorities’ plans to address them were very informative and productive.

According to the statement, the IMF staff is available to provide further technical advice to the government as it formulates its economic reform plans.

