The Minister of Industry,Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has lauded the initiative of the Galaxy Backbone (GBB) and its progress in the development of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) across government agencies.

Adebayo made the commendation during a familiarisation tour of GBB’s Tier III Data centre and Network Operations Centre on Friday in Abuja.

He advised Nigerians to key into the ICT business, adding that it would add value to the economy and also go a long way in creating jobs in the country.

The Minister called members of staff of GBB to continue with handwork and excellence as they contribute toward nation building.

“It is very impressive. I have equipment in my office. Sometimes I use it but I didn’t realise how much had gone into it, to actually make what I have in my office work.

“I have taken a lot of attention to details. The fact that you have this kind of equipment and a backup to it is really impressive.

“So people can set up smaller companies and tap into the internet capacity that they have, to start their businesses which will go a long way in creating jobs.

“There are a lot of things that can be done with the resources that GBB has here,” he said.

The Managing Director, GBB, Mr Yusuf Kazaure, explained that the company was the Information and Communications service provider, owned 100 per cent by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to him, is it under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Kazaure said that GBB had grown into a modern and innovative institution that thrived, in its determination to deliver the highest level of customer and service excellence, guided by international standards.

He further said that GBB played key role in the implementation of the E-government master plan for the country.

“GBB, has within this time, also built the only fully operational in-country Disaster Recovery Centre situated in Enugu.

“We currently provide fibre infrastructure from which almost all government agencies interconnect and render services like National ID card, Driver’s license among others.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the data centre is the only Tier III certified facility outside Lagos and the one with the only in the country with disaster recovery site situated in Enugu. (NAN)

– Dec. 20, 2019 @ 14:15 GMT |

