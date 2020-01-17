THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Consumer Price Index, (CPI) which measures inflation, increased by 11.98 percent year-on-year in December 2019.

The NBS made this known in its CPI and Inflation Report of December 2019 released on Friday.

NBS said the CPI report for December recorded an inflation rise by 0.13 percent points compared to the 11.85 percent rate recorded in November 2019.

“Increases were recorded in all Classification Of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index.

“On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.85 percent in December 2019, this is 0.17 percent rate lower than the rate recorded in November 2019 which was 1.02 percent” it added.

According to the bureau, the percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12 months period ending December 2019 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 11.40 percent.

This, the bureau said, showed 0.05 percent point from 11.35 percent recorded in November 2019.

The NBS said the highest increase recorded were oil and fats, fish, meat, potatoes, yam, and other tubers as well as bread and cereals. (NAN)

– Jan. 17, 2020 @ 12:37 GMT |

