NIGERIA’S first indigenous automobile company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, IVM, has received a Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme, MANCAP, certificate from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON).

MANCAP certificate, a certification awarded to companies that comply with the Nigerian industrial standards requirement; to promote global competitiveness had been presented to management of Innoson Motors.

The event was held at Martina Chukwuma Event’s Hall, Umudim Nnewi, Anambra State.

Welcoming the guests, the Regional Coordinator of SON, South-East, Williams Okpeh, said that the event was aimed at rewarding manufacturing company for pursuing excellence in their production process, in line with internationally acceptable standards.

According to Okpeh, IVM’s decision to purse MANCAP certification is not only because regulation requires it, but because it wants to give assurance to customers that the brand can compete favourably with any other brand outside the country.

Presenting the certificate to the management of IVM, Director-General and Chief Executive of SON, Osita Aboloma, said that the certification was established to ensure that locally manufactured products provide required degree of satisfaction to attest that the products conform with standards and had undergone intensive conformity assessment processes.

Aboloma said also that SON MANCAP certification mark to IVM had shown that the company had continually pursued excellence in their production processes using the Nigerian industrial standards.

He, however, reminded the IVM management that the certificate issued was a loan and would be recalled with attendant penalty, if conditions attached to the award were violated.

Congratulating the company, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratus Iya Aliya, who was represented by the National Vice-President of the body, Humphrey Ngonadi, said that the MANCAP certification confirmed capacity of members of NACCIMA to meet the required national and international standards.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, who was represented by Automotive Desk Officer of the ministry, Samuel Adetoro, commended the founder of IVM, for ensuring that his company received the certification.

The minister assured that the federal government would continue to support local manufacturers with policies to encourage them to boost the economy.

