Kanayo Awani, Managing-Director, Afreximbank’s Intra-African Trade Initiative, says the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2020) will provide pathways for the Rwandan private sector to access its opportunities.

Mr Obi Emekekwue, an Official of Afreximbank, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Awani said that the way each country prepared for the operational phase of the AfCFTA would determine how successfully it would benefit from the initiative.

She said that IATF2020 would provide strong business insight within Africa by connecting buyers and sellers of goods and services across the continent.

According to her, as the host country of IATF2020, Rwanda and the people businesses will be the greatest beneficiaries of the trade fair.

“IATF2020, we believe, will transform the way Africans trade with each other, and specifically, the way Rwanda trades with other African countries,” she said.

The Afriximbank boss also said that a roadshow held on Feb. 11, to raise awareness about IATF2020 and to showcase Afreximbank produts and services attracted about 250 Rwandan business community.

“The roadshow featured presentations of trade-enabling initiatives and a comprehensive suite of products and facilities available from Afreximbank.

”These include the Bank’s industrial parks projects; the Africa Quality Assurance Centres, which aim to address challenges relating to compliance and standards.

“The Centre of Excellence on health; the Afreximbank Trade Facilitation Programme and other instruments seeking to address the lack of access to finance by SMEs.

“The 3.5 billion dollars adjustment facility to assist the public and private sector adjust to the new trading regime of the AfCFTA.

“The 500 million dollars Creative Industry Support Fund of the Bank’s Creative Economy strategy; and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System for which pilot tests will start in few weeks,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AfCFTA will commence on July 1. (NAN)

– Feb. 15, 2020 @ 12:09 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)