THE Kebbi Government on Friday flagged-off the sales of livestock feeds at subsidised rate to farmers across the state.

Speaking at the flagg-off ceremony held at Bagudo, the wife of the State Governor, Hajiya A’isha Atiku-Bagudu, said the gesture was aimed at boosting livestock farming in the state.

She called on members of the Sales Committee, to ensure that the feeds were sold to the farmers at subsided rates as specified.

She said:”Let me appreciate the commitment of His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku- Bagudu for supporting all categories of farmers in the state.

“I therefore urge the beneficiaries to ensure that they collect receipts while purchasing the items.

“I also want to assure the Fulani community of the issuance of the applied loan facility, to improve their businesses”.

Similarly, the governor’s wife doled out palliatives to Rugar Idowaje, a Fulani community in Bagudo Local Government Area, to cushion the hardship occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that items donated included; rice, wheat offal, clothes and groundnuts oil.

Earlier, the Commissioner, Animal Health Husbandry and Fisheries, Aminu Garba-Dandiga commended Gov. Atiku-Bagudu and his wife, Hajiya A’isha, for their commitment in encouraging livestock farming across the state.

He observed that the state was endowed with all farming potentials, particularly livestock, which needed to be properly harnessed to boost the revenue base of the state.

The Commissioner stressed the need for residents to take advantage of such potentials, by judiciously utilising it with a view to reducing over-reliance on proceeds from oil revenue.

“I want to assure you that livestock is another source of income we can rely on, as it produces milk and meat for people’s consumption.

“The items procured by the State Government will be sold at subsidised prices as follows: wheat offal will go for N3,000, cotton seed cake will be sold at N3,300, 10 kilogramme salt lick costs N4,360 and 5 kilologramme will be N1,680.

“I therefore call on the beneficiaries to utilise the programme in a proper way and I assure you that the programme will be continued,” he assured.

NAN reports that the occasion was attended by the Permanant Secretaries Ministries of Animal Health Husbandry and Fisheries; Education and Women Affairs.

Others in attendance were members of the State and Federal legislature, Chairman, Bagudo Local Government, and the State and National Chairmen of Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, among others.

