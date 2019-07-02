KENYA will host the global Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival (CTC Festival) from Nov. 22 to 24, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Obed Mutua, General Manager of “Four and One Worldwide Kenya” said in a statement that the event is dubbed ‘The Journey of Taste’.

The festival is expected to bring more than 40,000 people together to explore private trainings, innovation labs, interactive workshops, live stage shows among many other activities.

“Kenya is the first African country to host this world class festival and we are excited to be showcasing all coffee, tea and chocolate varieties that Kenya is able to offer to local, regional and global players.

“Participants will get the chance to meet world barista champions, producers, distributors of their favourite products, as well as enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee, tea and favourite chocolate product,’’ Mutua said.

He noted that coffee and tea industries have been among the key pillars of Kenya’s economy, being significant earners of foreign exchange for the economy and creating millions of jobs in the country.

“However, the exposure of the industry to the world economy and other emerging challenges at home provide policy makers with a huge task to ensure this sector retains its relevance and importance to Kenya’s economy,’’ he added.

According to the organisers, the CTC Festival has been held in countries like Qatar, Lebanon, India, China and Oman, among others. (Xinhua/NAN)

– July 2, 2019 @ 17:19 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)