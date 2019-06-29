No fewer than 400 children across five schools in Lagos State were on Saturday mentored on how to nurture their entrepreneurial skills and become employers of labour.

The Professionals, including a female Barber, a motor Mechanic among other professionals spoke at the 2019 Kidpreneur Conference and Ambassador Award in Lagos organised by Kidpreneur Africa.

The theme of the Conference was: Today’s Kids, tomorrow’s Moguls.

Mrs Onyinyechi Obasi , a female barber, aka Miss Fisyh, said there were no menial job; only menial mindset; as every job ventured into could actually be rewarding, as long as one had the passion for it.

“I decided to venture into barbing after graduating from the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri, where i studied Marine Engineering.

“This is because it is the career I have passion for even as a woman and now I am doing well,’’ she said .

Obasi ured the teens and young entrepreneurs to believe in themselves; be consistent and promote themselves, as these were the keys to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Mrs Bunmi Solabi, a female Mechanic and Chief Executive Officer, LadyMech Store, said gender discrimination in choosing a career for a child was hazardous to the child’s destiny.

Solabi, also a graduate of Microbiology at the University of Lagos, advised parents not to be laggard in their thinking when choosing a career for their children.

“Upon graduation, I worked as a banker for seven years and in a laboratory for five years but left both jobs because I had no passion for them and was not fulfilled.

“Then I decided to become a mechanic which I had secretly desired for years amid all obstacles and discrimination; and now what I have made as a mechanic in five years is far ahead what I made in the past two jobs,’’ she said .

The female mechanic urged parents to recognise the talents of their children and provide guidance and the required knowledge toward achieving it.

“Children ensure you love what you do. Get good at it and you will surely get your reward,’’ Solabi said.

Mr O’Neil Shalangwa, Founder, `I Save Nigeria’, also advised parents to cultivate the habit of savings and investments and teach their children as such to enable them smile in the future.

“Learn to save and invest today, so that you can smile tomorrow. Buy Peggy boxes as parents for yourself and children and start saving for the future.

“Saving is an education that teaches one to be a better person in life,’’ he said.

In a keynote address, Mr Ubong King, Chief Executive Officer, Ubong King Foundation, said the difference between a kid and a Kidpreneur is that a kid would give up, while a Kidpreneur will never give up but spend time to learn and work things out.

“King admonished parents to be responsible to their children and train them on how to make money and be entrepreneurs.

“Don’t tell your children the same story you were told by your parents that education is all you need to succeed. The world has advanced beyond the four walls of the school.

“Think and plan for the future. Your ignorance about life does not exonerate you from the consequences,’’ he said .

Mrs Juliet Obi, Co-Founder, Kidpreneur Africa, said that the event was the second edition of the conference, geared at inspiring kids to becoming successful entrepreneurs and build their speaking skills.

Obi said that her inspiration for the conference was drawn from the challenge of unemployment confronting the nation and a need for young entrepreneurs to achieve financial freedom in the future .

“Our generation do not have this opportunity; it was all about school, certificate and no job. So there is a need to address the problem,’’ she said.

Panelists of children during a session however, unanimously charged parents to discover the strength and weaknesses of their children and help them fit into the profession that fits them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some kids who bagged the Ambassador Award of Outstanding Entrepreneurs include: Akorode Ajiboye, a kid model and dancer.

Others are: Esther Odenigbo, a writer and author of the book titled ‘Victim’ and Oluwadarasimi Augustine, a kid comedian and model.

The rest are: Tony Ohekwuru, Sharon Jonathan, Zita Ejike, Queenano Ohunene, Larissa Omosun, Michelle Manser, Mojoyinoluwa Adeshina, Samantha Soje, Solomon Emmanuel, a Kid Disc Jockey, Temitayo Kayode and Nifemi Oyetayo.

The event featured drama and arts performance, choreography, songs and dance presentation, among others. (NAN)

