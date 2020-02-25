KWARA State Government has not approved any new tax for commercial motorcyclists in the state. Commissioner for Communication, Murtala Olanrewaju said in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

“The government wishes to clarify that this administration has not approved or imposed any (new) tax on commercial motorcyclists in the state. Whatever earlier information that the government plans to impose road tax should be ignored,” he added.

The commissioner said the government is devising security measures in the interest of everyone and in line with the 2017 recommendations of the National Council on Transportation.

“The Council had recommended proper registration, licensing, identification and regulation of the operators. Even so, whatever measures Kwara takes will be agreed with the various unions of the motorcyclists,” Olarewaju added. (NAN)

