GOV. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday received a report of a five-year strategic development plan from Boston Consulting Group and said that the document would be a guide for his administration.

Lalong had after his reelection engaged the services of the Boston Consulting Group to come up with a strategic plan for the development of the state.

The group immediately swung into action and met with various ministries, departments and agencies as well as other critical stakeholders with the objective of implementing the vision of the governor.

The governor said that the document would be a key driver of his final term as

he charted a new course for the state where he was determined to develop Plateau into an economically viable State.

“My determination is to move the state

away from the civil service perception through the creation of many economic

opportunities that are only found in an industrialised and entrepreneurial environment.

“With this strategic development plan, we can use our areas of comparative

advantage to empower our people and catch up with states like Lagos”.

The governor charged the members of his cabinet including those to be appointed as well as senior civil servants to be conversant with the strategic development plan of his administration.

He announced that Plateau would in October host an economic summit as

the state continued its drive toward economic rebirth.

Dr. Joao Hrotko, Country Director, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), while presenting the report stated that in his committee’s eight weeks assignment, it held deep discussions with ministries,departments and agencies to arrive at the development plan.

Hrotko said that the three volumes comprehensive reports contained eight strategic implementable Pillars for the development of Plateau state in the next four years.

The country director said that the first volume contained 8 strategic pillars to achieve peace, security and good Governance, infrastructure development sustainable economic rebirth, sustainable ariculture among others.

According to him, the second volume has 35 implementation initiatives while the third volume is tagged donor deck with ways for funding projects from foreign investment and donor agencies

NAN

– Sept. 9, 2019 @ 19:00 GMT |

