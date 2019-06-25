PIONEERING insurance company, Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc is holding its 50th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, June 25.

Mobolaji Akerele, Head of Corporate Communications, Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc, said that the event would be held at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Akerele quoted Ademayowa Adeduro, the managing director of the company as assuring stakeholders that necessary arrangement has been made to ensure a successful outing.

According to him, invitations had been sent to shareholders and other stakeholders.

“We know that expectations are high on the side of the shareholders, as regards payment of dividends, but we are very optimistic that they would not be disappointed,” he said.

Ademayowa urged shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to do so and submit filled forms to the Registrar or their respective banks ahead of the meeting.

He advised shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for or returned for validation to also complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar on the way forward.

According to the statement, stakeholders will at the AGM receive and approve the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st December 2018, together with Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee.

It added that dividends will be declared while the meeting will also be a platform to approve the appointment of Ademayowa Adeduro as Managing Director/CEO of the company.

