LENOVO Group has announced Group revenue in the second quarter reached US$13.5 billion, the ninth consecutive, year-on-year quarter of growth. Pre-tax income grew 45% compared to the same quarter a year earlier, to US$310 million.

Net income also increased 20% year-on-year to US$202 million. Revenue mix continues to be balanced across the company’s four geographies (Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, with each reporting more than 20% share of revenue.

Basic earnings per share for the second quarter were 1.69 US cents or 13.23 HK cents. Lenovo’s Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 6.3 HK cents per share.

“During the quarter we were pleased to see our growth momentum deliver continued solid financial performance amidst a complex and dynamic global trading environment. This success is a testament to our commitment to innovation, to our customers across 180 markets around the world, and to how the world continues to embrace our vision to deliver smarter technology for all,” said Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo Chairman and CEO.

Global trade environment

Although global trade and geo-political uncertainties persist, they continue to have a negligible material impact on the financial performance of the company.

This quarter’s results highlight the consistently high degree at which Lenovo continues to perform. Lenovo’s global footprint, flexible, majority-owned manufacturing base and ongoing strong financial performance remain competitive differentiators propelling the company’s market-leading position. Going forward, Lenovo is well positioned to manage complexand dynamic market conditions, while continuing to deliver sustainable longterm results.

