THE management of the Abubakar Rimi Market, Kano, says it has lost over N15 million in revenue since the lockdown of the state aimed at curbing COVID-19 spread.

Mr Muhammad Bashir, the market’s Director of Administration and General Services, gave the figure while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

“As a result of this loss, we cannot even pay our staff salaries; we pay our staff from revenue we generate.

“Every month, we generate over N12 million out of which we normally spend over N8 million as workers’ salaries,” he said.

Bashir said that huge business activities in the market were making social distancing difficult.

The director said that the management of the market had, however, received over 20,000 face masks from the Kano State Government for distribution to traders and customers to reduce COVID-19 spread.

Bashir appealed to the state government to assist the management with funds to enable it to pay workers’ salaries.

The director said that payment of workers’ salaries would reduce hardship induced by the 45-day-old lockdown.

He hailed the state government’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN

– June 34, 2020 @ 10:30 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)