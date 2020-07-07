MALAYSIA’s Central Bank, Bank Negara, on Tuesday said its international reserves stood at 103.4 billion dollars as of June 30.

The central bank said in a statement that the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.3 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.

The international reserves consist of 96.6 billion dollars in foreign currency reserves and 1.3 billion dollars in International Monetary Fund Reserves Position.

It also had 1.1 billion dollars in Special Drawing Rights, 2.2 billion dollars in gold, and 2.2 billion dollars in other reserves assets. (Xinhua/NAN)

Jul. 7, 2020

