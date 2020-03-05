MARY Kay Inc., a cosmetic industry leader in corporate and social responsibility, has announced they’ve joined the Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Cosmetics, SPICE, along with 17 current member organizations including Hermes, Chanel, Coty, Estee Lauder, and others, to guide sustainable packaging policies, drive packaging innovation, and to meet consumer’s expectations on understanding the environmental performance of products.

“At Mary Kay, we feel that pink is the new green,” said Keith Learn, VP of Procurement and Supplier Development at Mary Kay. “Together with SPICE and other industry leaders, Mary Kay is firmly committed to building a future that’s healthier, greener, and more sustainable for generations to come.”

Co-founded by L’Oréal and Quantis in 2018, SPICE will develop and publish business-oriented methodologies and data to support resilient decision making to improve the environmental performance of the entire packaging value chain.

These developments will be the result of collective working sessions where members will share experience and knowledge for the benefit of the initiative and eventually to cosmetics packaging sustainability achievements on a grand scale.

Joining SPICE is just the latest in a series of steps Mary Kay has taken to continue its commitment to sustainability. In 2018, the company opened the Richard R. Rogers

Manufacturing/R&D Center in Lewisville, Texas, which functions as a Zero Waste to Landfill facility and was awarded the coveted LEED Silver certification. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, USGBC.

LEED certification is awarded to projects that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated using healthy, highly-efficient and sustainable practices. That marked the second Mary Kay location to receive LEED certification. In 2017, the Mary Kay China office in Shanghai received LEED Gold certification for its green building leadership and excellence in sustainability.

