MARY Kay Inc., a leader in skincare innovation for more than 56 years, continued its ongoing support of the beauty and scientific communities by presenting findings during the 2020 Skin of Color Society Symposium Virtual Programme.

Dr. Cristi Gomez, Director, Product Safety & Environmental Toxicology, revealed new research on the science behind LumiVie, an intensive serum by Mary Kay that brightens, energizes and moisturizes skin. As urbanization increases globally, the effects of pollution on skin is a growing concern.

Chronic exposure to air pollution has been correlated with visible aging—in particular, the development of pigment spots. Researchers at Mary Kay developed a skincare formulation containing botanical extracts and vitamins B3 and C that is both suitable for sensitive skin and effective at addressing skin pigment concerns. They also observed improvements in skin tone evenness, luminosity and texture.

“Our team is dedicated to conducting research and developing innovative solutions to address common skin issues that impact women and their self-confidence,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay. “In 2020,

Mary Kay Research & Development will continue to share the latest groundbreaking discoveries with the scientific community at large.”

The Skin of Color Society Symposium Virtual Program is just the latest event Mary Kay has participated in with scientific and academic communities that reinforce the brand’s longstanding commitment to advancing skin health research and development. Every year, Mary Kay conducts hundreds of thousands of scientific tests on products and ingredients to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality and performance.

Mary Kay holds more than 1,500 patents for products, technologies and packaging designs in its global portfolio. In 2018, the company

announced the opening of a more than $100 million state-of-the-art manufacturing and R& D facility in Lewisville, Texas.

– May 28, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)