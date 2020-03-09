NASIRU Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has commended the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) for the successful conduct of 41st Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Gwarzo made the commendation at the closing ceremony of the fair on Sunday in Kaduna, saying that the fair achieved the feat with the participation of 13 countries and 9 states.

He noted that the 41st Trade Fair recorded successes due to improved turnout of people and participation of exhibitors, investors, and dignitaries.

“Improvement in the number of people; dignitaries, the presence of the military that added color to the fair, our neighbours, the number of countries has increased to 13, and the number of states from 6 to 9 as well as the increase in the number of local manufacturers.

“Over 50 exhibitors and so many made in Nigeria products including made in Nigeria armoured vehicles,” he said.

He noted that the contribution of KADCCIMA to the development of the national economy was well appreciated and reiterated government commitment to work with the agency to achieve the vision of sustainable and inclusive growth of the economy.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai also congratulated KADCCIMA for the successful hosting of the fair in the state.

El-Rufai, who was represented by Idris Nyam, Commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology, noted that Kaduna was a fertile place for investment, especially in agriculture urging prospective investors to feel free and invest in the state.

Also speaking, President KADCCIMA, Dr. Muhibbat Dankaka, thanked the investors, exhibitors and other stakeholders who assisted in making the trade fair successful.

Dankaka commended El-Rufai for providing a conducive environment for investors, manufacturers and other participants to carry out their activities peacefully during the fair.

The president also commended the Nigerian military for supporting KADCCIMA and agreeing to partner with the chamber every year.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards were presented to some dignitaries and best exhibitors.

The fair witnessed high turnout as families and other consumers were seen patronising vendors displaying local and foreign goods. ( NAN)

– Mar. 9, 2020 @ 8:29 GMT |

