THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has rescheduled its May 2020 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC.

Realnews reports that the meeting earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26, respectively, will now hold on Thursday, May 28.

The meeting was rescheduled because of the public holiday declared by the federal government to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr on Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN has put in place all necessary machinery for the meeting to now hold for only one day on account of the on-going COVID-19 national lockdown and to align this meeting with extant rules of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 and advisories from other relevant agencies,” a statement signed by Isaac Okorafor, director, Corporate Communications, CBN, said.

The statement regretted all inconveniences caused stakeholders by these changes.

