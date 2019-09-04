IBC2019 says it is excited to announce a raft of new speakers and additional thought-provoking conference sessions adding to the world-class line-up that has already been announced. With less than a month to go until the industry’s most influential media, entertainment and technology event opens its doors, the new speakers further build on this year’s theme, Consumers First: A New Era in Media, offering attendees inspirational and compelling content.

Adding to the already stellar line-up of Keynotes and Global Gamechangers that will help shape the debate on the future direction of the industry on Friday 13 September are: Gina Nieri, Executive Board Member, Mediaset; Olivier Jollet, Managing Director Europe, Pluto TV; and Dominique Delport, President International, VICE, speaking in Global Business Gamechangers: where’s the money coming from? Noel Curran, Director General, EBU and Dee Forbes, Director General, RTE, feature in Global Strategy Gamechangers: can public broadcasters stay relevant? session.

MovieLabs will be hosting a Keynote conference on Sunday 15 September bringing together technology leaders from major Hollywood studios unveiling their vision for the future of content production, post and creative technologies. With Hollywood's track record of pioneering new technologies and creative approaches – from HDR to VFX to ACES – this session provides the first-ever discussion of the 2030 Vision Paper that lays out the disruptive technologies and workflows that will become the new mainstream.

On Monday 16 September, Jens-Uwe Bornemann, Director of Media Partnerships, Central & Eastern Europe and Erin Connolly, Product Manager, Social Video, both Facebook, will host Is Facebook set to become the next big video platform? Where audiences can discover the business model behind this major online platform including how it is evolving video strategy, developing partnerships and designing tools and products to build a deeper relationship with online communities.

Hiroshi Kawano, Senior VP, Sony Corporation will keynote The future of media technology. And lastly Thomas Jacques, CTO, TF1 le Groupe, has been added to the panel on the session Secrets of implementing successful technology projects on Tuesday 17 September.

The five new IBC2019 conference tracks provide a different daily focus for each stage of the end-to-end media content chain. They are:

· Saturday 14 September, Publish: Embracing the Platform Revolution presents new business models that are disrupting the industry.

· Sunday 15 September, Create & Produce: Creating Disruption offers insights into new technologies and concepts including interactivity and 8K production.

· Sunday 15 September, Monetise: Scaling Audiences and Revenues shines a light on brands as broadcasters and new models of advertising.

· Monday 16 September, Consume: Engaging Consumer Experiences delves into consumer consumption habits and next-gen fan engagement.

· Tuesday 17 September, Manage: Automating Media Supply Chains looks at AI and other new technologies that can create more successful media supply chains.

These all join the wide range of thought-leaders and new innovations that have already been announced for the show. People such as Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, Consumer Technology Association; Jane Turton, CEO, All3Media, and Lisa Opie, Managing Director, UK Production, BBC Studios; and events and features such as the exciting new IBC Esports Showcase, the Media-Telecom Catalyst Programme, the hugely popular state-of-the-art Big Screen and the prestigious IBC Awards, where director, producer and actor Andy Serkis will be presented with the International Honour for Excellence.

IBC2019 will chart the challenges, assess the business and technological opportunities for future generations of the industry, and cement its position as the industry’s most authoritative and stimulating media, entertainment and technology event.

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:29 GMT |

