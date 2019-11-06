A leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, has announced that it is proposing to issue $500.0 million aggregate amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The notes will mature in November 2029. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions. If the offering is successfully placed, MSCI intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, buybacks of its common stock and potential acquisitions.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of MSCI and will be guaranteed by MSCI and certain of its domestic subsidiaries.

The notes are being offered only to (i) persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (ii) certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and therefore may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

