MTN Nigeria Communications Plc on Friday released its unaudited result for the six months ended June 30 and announced an interim dividend of N2.95 per share to its shareholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company’s unaudited result released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that the N2.95 interim dividend would be for eligible shareholders on Aug.16.

The dividend is payable to shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register at the close of business on Aug. 8, while the register closes from Aug. 9 to Aug.13.

The company during the period under review posted a revenue of N566.95 billion against N505.67 billion achieved in the comparative period of 2018, an increase of 12.12 per cent.

Its operating profit rose by 39.49 per cent to N190.40 billion in contrast to N130. 50 billion recorded in 2018.

Profit before tax stood at N149. 79 billion compared with N108.35 billion in 2018, representing a growth of 38.25 per cent.

Also, the profit after tax appreciated by 34.80 per cent to N98.93 billion against N73.39 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2018.

NAN reports that MTN Nigeria Communications on May 16 achieved a milestone with the listing of 20.35 billion shares at N90 per share at the nation’s bourse. (NAN)

– July 26, 2019 @ 13:05 GMT |

