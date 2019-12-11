SARATU Aliyu, President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged Nigerians to intensify on growing the nation’s local economy by promoting local products.

Aliyu made this call while commending the Rivers Government on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, on the state government’s contribution to the 15th edition of the Annual International Trade Fair.

The fair was organised by the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA).

She said that this year’s edition of the annual international trade fair had been remarkable following the support by the state government.

“Indeed, there is a remarkable difference in this year’s trade fair because the state government has started recognising the impact of the fair in promoting our local economy.

“The Rivers governor even gave directives to the 23 local government chairmen to ensure that goods and services domiciled in the various LGAs are packaged and displayed to attract both local and foreign investors”.

The NACCIMA president urged all levels of government to key into programmes and policies aimed at promoting local products.

“Our economy should be a general concern, if the recent economic policies of the Federal Government are supported and allowed to thrive,” he said.

She said that the trade fair would offer huge opportunities to foriegn investors to leverage on the abundant investment potential in our local products.

The NACCIMA boss said that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), would ensure that only certified products were given approval during the fair.

“SON as well as other related agencies already have their stands strategically located at the vanue to ensure that only quality goods and sevices would be displayed at the fair,” she said.

Aliyu said that the boarder closure has made it impossible for unauthourised containers to have access to the country’s borders, adding that some of those containers are used to conceal dangerous chemicals, consumables and even arms.

She said that the motive behind closure of the country’s borders was appreciable. (NAN)

– Dec. 11, 2019 @ 19:12 GMT |

