THE National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on Friday confirmed the receipt of applications for licenses of four companies to transact insurance business in Nigeria.

The companies are; Heir Insurance Ltd. (General); Stanbic IBTC Insurance Ltd; Heirs Life Assurance Ltd.; and Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Ltd.

The commission made the confirmation in a publication made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has received applications from the under-listed companies for registration as insurance companies to transact insurance business in Nigeria.

“In fulfillment of the statutory provisions of extant laws for the registration/licensing of insurance companies, the general public is hereby informed that the commission has commenced the process of registering the companies.

“Members of the public are requested to submit/report any objection or otherwise against these registrations to the commission within 21 days from the date of this publication,’’ the Commission said.

NAICOM said Heir Insurance Ltd. (General) selected Olaniyi Stephen Onifade as Managing Director; Stanbic IBTC Insurance Ltd. selected Akinjide Orimolade as Managing Director; Heirs Life Assurance Ltd. selected Abah Okoriko, and Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Ltd. selected Funmilayo Omo. (NAN)

– Jul. 24, 2020 @ 15:35 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)