THE Naira on Monday traded at N359.3 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos. The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N463 and N407 respectively.

At the Bureau De Change segment, the naira exchanged at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N463 and N407, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira closing at N360.89 to the dollar as market turnover stood at $98.03m.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the naira had remained stable at the foreign exchange market due largely to the interventions of the CBN.

The Apex bank has not relented in its weekly injection of Forex to the market in the defence of the naira. (NAN)

