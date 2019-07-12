THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has tasked telecom consumers in Nasarawa State to be conscious of cybercrime online. The commission charged them to take seriously the exposure to education on cybercrime.

Speaking in Lafia on Thursday, July 11, Prof. Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of NCC, said it was only through education that the consumers could get necessary tips to protect themselves while online.

Danbatta, who spoke at the 107th edition of the Consumer Outreach Programme, COP, focused on the role of telecom consumers in tackling the menace of cybercrime.

Represented by Ismail Adedigba, head, information and reference at consumer affairs bureau of NCC, Danbatta noted that the theme: “Mitigating Effects of Cybercrime: The Role of the Consumer” has been chosen for all the COP editions for the year in order to underscore the important role telecoms consumers should play to be protected when using the Internet.

He also affirmed that while cybercrime is a global trend, which is getting sophisticated by the day, consumers, who are the end-users of telecoms services, especially the Internet, must be armed with useful tips to be protected against prowling cyber criminals.

“Therefore, the theme of the event has been carefully chosen to sensitise telecom consumers to the rising waves of cybercrime in its various forms, the danger it poses and roles telecom consumers are expected to play,” he said.

In her speech, Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, director, consumer affairs bureau of NCC, took time to educate the consumers on the menace of cybercrime and emphasized that, aside sensitisation; the forum will help the Commission to generate feedback for making necessary regulatory interventions for the benefit of consumers.

“One of the most effective ways to protect consumers from the effects of cybercrime in modern times where every activity and transaction is becoming digitised, is to continually educate consumers and make them aware of the various antics of cyber criminals who are devising new ways daily to cause harm to their victims,” she said.

A complaints management desk was set up at the venue to resolve the complaints of the participants.

