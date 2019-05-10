NCC expands Biometric Capture Base

The Nigerian Communications Commission is strengthening federal government’s objective of harmonising citizens’ and residents’ identity to help security governance

By Anayo Ezugwu

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, is expanding its database to capture more features of telecom subscribers in the country. The commission is also migrating from four-featured capture of biometrics to capturing 10 features.

Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman, NCC, promised that the exercise is being done without disrupting services to millions of subscribers. Danbatta, who made the promise after receiving Exemplary Leadership Qualities and Transparent Antecedents Public Service Award, presented to him by the management of LeadersMail Magazine, said scrubbing of the biometric data of subscribers with respect to SIM Card administration is a routine activity of the commission.

According to him, the exercise would strengthen federal government’s objective of harmonising citizens’ and residents’ identity and to help security governance. He noted that the term scrubbing refers to the verification and validation of subscriber data and the commission revealed this information recently at one of its sensitization forums in the spirit of transparency and accountability for which it is noted.

“Regrettably, the presentation was misconstrued in a report which latently created a little panic and this explained why the commission recently issued statements to clarify its positions on the matter,” he said.

Danbatta used the opportunity to thank the media. He said the media – mainstream and online – remain critical stakeholders of the NCC because without the media the commission will be disconnected with its other public among which are the telecom consumers who constitute the lifeblood of the telecom industry in Nigeria. He assured telecom consumers not to panic over this matter because the exercise has been a routine activity which never led to disruption in services.

Earlier, Jubrin Abubakar, publisher and Abdulmalik Ohis, editor-in-chief, LeadersMail, told Danbatta that the award was conferred on him because of his initiatives, programmes and measurable accomplishments since he assumed office in 2015. They said the honour was meant to encourage him to do more for Nigeria.

The editor-in-chief, who spoke on behalf of LeadersMail, recalled that the 2442 short code which is helping the telecom consumers to manage unsolicited messages, as well as the 622 Toll Free Line created by the commission to enable the consumers to escalate unresolved complaints are commendable achievements.

Responding, Danbatta commended LeadersMail for dedicating the magazine to the illumination of issues of national cohesion, transformation and innovation. He affirmed that Nigeria is at the threshold of achieving her potentialities and NCC is ready to encourage innovative entrepreneurship especially among the young generation of Nigerians.

He noted that media such as LEADERSMAIL are relied upon by the commission in its agenda for strategic partnership and collaboration in chronicling the accomplishments of the commission. He thanked past leaders of NCC for instituting a tradition and culture that made the commission a flagship of public sector regulatory governance.

He described himself as a custodian of that tradition of excellence and seized the opportunity to once again commend the staff of the Commission for supporting him and the board of the Commission to consolidate on the gains of the telecom industry in Nigeria.

