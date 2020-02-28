NCC eyes launch of 5G in Nigeria

By Benprince Ezeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has said that Nigerians should be ready to embrace the arrival of faster mobile broadband, known as Fifth Generation, 5G. The NCC noted that the 5G is a clear departure from other network generations like 3G and 4G because it is designed with huge capability and requirements for today and future needs.

Speaking at the Social Media Week on Thursday in Lagos, Bako Wakil, Director, Technical Standard, and Network Integrity, NCC, said that the 5G networks in Nigeria would be impacted negatively if the power situation in the country did not improve.

According to him, having carried out a successful trial in the country, the next is commercialisation, but we have identified the erratic power situation and low fibre infrastructure as major limitations to large scale deployment in the country. “While the NCC can comfortably address the fibre infrastructure gap, power generation and distribution is not within our purview, but we are working with the relevant agencies to see what can be done,” he said.

Niyi Ibietan, Head of Online and Special Publication, who moderated the session, noted the importance and beauty of 5G, which lies in the availability of spectrum.

Fielding questions to panelist, Kenneth Uzoekwe, the Commission’s Assistant Director, Spectrum Administration, Ibietan, however, revealed that lots of spectrum have been identified by the International Telecommunications Union, ITU, to aid the smooth deployment of 5G. He added that whenever Nigeria is ready for commercial deployment of the 5G network, some re-assignment of spectrums to fast track deployment would be made.

Uzoekwe, who represented the Commission’s Director of Spectrum Administration, Austin Nwaulune, said about six spectrums at higher bands had been marked down. “They are available, but yet to be assigned,” he said.

According to him, if broadband is successfully deployed in Nigeria, it will improve broadband availability, leading to faster downloading and uploading of contents, encourage financial inclusion, faster healthcare service delivery, smarter transport system, and appliances.

On the issue of possible radiation emanating from 5G deployment, Wakil dismissed the claims, saying that the radiation from mobile devices is non-iodised, and as such, not harmful to the people.

On reducing the gap to be created by inadequate power, Wakil said that although solar technology and inverter could be deployed to cell sites relatively, “what about security”.

“I mean issues of theft and vandalism. A lot of these facilities are damaged and stolen by vandals. So, we also have the security challenge,” he said.

He assured that the Commission is doing everything within its means to ensure that the 9th National Assembly passed the Critical National Infrastructure, CNI, Bill into law.

“The passage would help criminalise vandals, and ensure that telecoms facilities are adequately protected,” he said.

He disclosed that the Commission would conduct the auction process for spectrum sales at the appropriate time.

