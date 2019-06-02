NCC hosts  Forum on Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research, ICT innovation

The maiden edition of the Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research and ICT Innovation forum by the Nigerian Communications Commission is to hold in Lagos

THE Nigerian Communications Commission is set to hold its maiden edition of the Emerging Telecoms Technologies Research and ICT Innovation forum. The forum will hold at Tayo Aderinokun Hall by Unilag Guest House, University of Lagos, Lagos State from the June 10 to 11.

The theme of the event is “Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem; Imperative for Improving Local Content” is in line with the Nigerian Communication Commission’s, NCC, commitment to promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnership.

The forum presents a unique opportunity for NCC to bring together key players and actors in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem to deliberate and suggest policy, framework and strategy that could further develop the sector, thereby serving as a catalyst for improving local content in ICT and Telecommunication sector.

The collaborative stakeholder’s meeting is a two-day event. The first day is to identify the gaps in the ICT and Telecoms sector, and further strengthen the collaboration between stakeholders and the Commission.

The second day will have a breakout session to discuss possible solution to the identified gaps.

Professor Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of NCC, is expected to address the gathering comprising of stakeholders drawn from the Nigerian Tech ecosystem; Mobile Network Operators, MNOs, Internet Service Providers, ISPs, and Tech hubs. Professional Associations in the ICT sector, Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEM, Consumer Advocacy Group and the financial sector will also be in attendance.

A lead paper presentation on the theme “Developing Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem; Imperative for Improving Local Content” is to be delivereda by Funke Opeke, chief executive officer, CEO, Main One. Other stakeholders participating in the Forum have been slated as panelists in a discourse focused on: “Digital Skills Imperative for Retooling National Workforce and Developing Capacities for Future Work, Innovation Hubs as the Fulcrum of Local Content Development, Digital Inclusion, Employment and National Survivability”. Further discussion will also take place on the topic: “Legislative and Government Support for Enhancing Tech Eco System in Nigeria”

The panelists for the three segments include: Prof. Francis Idachaba, director of Academic planning, Covenant University Ota, Ogun State, Prof. G. Aderounmu, dean Faculty of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State and Yetunde Akinloye, director, Legal and Regulatory Services Department of NCC.

