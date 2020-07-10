By Anayo Ezugwu

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has assured Nigerians that 5th generation mobile network, 5G, is safe for human beings. It said the technology had been deployed commercially and in use in some countries.

The NCC in a statement said the International Commission for Non-ionizing Radiation Protection, ICNIRP, has classified radiation from 5G as non-ionizing and therefore safe for human beings like other previous technologies. It stated that 5G represents the future.

According to the NCC, while the commission has made tremendous progress since the advent of the global system of mobile communication, GSM, in Nigeria, 5G will be the bedrock of future communications. “According to GSMA’s Policy Position on 5G spectrum, ‘5G is expected to support significantly faster mobile broadband speeds and lower latencies than previous generations, while also enabling the full potential of the Internet of Things.’

“5G will revolutionize and transform our way of life, from education to agriculture, security to entertainment and governance in general. On education, 5G will transform our educational system. The availability of a fast wireless network will enable virtual learning.

“For our educators, 5G will empower them to re-imagine what is possible inside and outside their classrooms. The ability to download high quality and feature-length documentary in seconds, hosting a guest speaker via hologram or tutoring students virtually in real-time will speak to a 5G powered Nigeria.

“Artificial intelligence, AI, is set to revolutionise healthcare. 5G will make it easier to determine potential diagnosis and decide on the best treatment plan. By moving to 5G networks, healthcare organisations can use the AI tools they need to provide the best care possible – from wherever they are in the hospital or clinic.

“5G will support businesses’ innovative ambitions and create new markets, transforming supply chain management and creating smarter, more efficient manufacturing. It is also a fundamental platform for the Internet of Things (IoT) — the rapidly expanding number of devices that collect transmit and share data via the internet,” it said.

According to the NCC, studies have shown that by the end of 2020 more than half of all new businesses will rely on the IoT to cut costs, build efficiencies, and grow their bottom lines. However, the commission said many of the innovations 5G technology would fuel literally and may not be available yet, especially in Nigeria.

“For the “IoT” to realise its limitless potential, 5G is critical. 5G will allow us to stream, download, and upload huge quantities of data at a much faster rate than we are currently able to. This means higher definition video either from TV or using video conferencing. Additionally, 5G is designed to facilitate a wealth of new applications for wireless technologies.

Jul. 10, 2020

