NCC to inaugurate strategic management plan 2020-2024

IN line with the objective of creating a seamless strategy to augment its effective management and regulation of the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, will, on Tuesday 23rd of June, 2020, unveil a five- year (2020-2024) Strategic Management Plan, SMP.

The SMP that will be unveiled that day will leverage the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS, as well as the new National Broadband Plan, NBP, 2020 2025 Roadmaps. It will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the Commission towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government in the next five years.

Essentially, the SMP, which was developed in-house with the stamp of the Management and Board, is a visioning document of the Commission for planning, monitoring, analysing and assessment of the Commission’s goals and objectives in the next five years.

It will be resident in the Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management Department, which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the Commission in the next five years.

Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, will unveil and launch the NCC Strategic Management Plan, SMP, 2020-2024 supported by Professor Adeolu Akande, chairman of the board of commissioners of the NCC, and Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, executive vice chairman/Chief Executive. All members of the Board of Commissioners of NCC will be in attendance.

Danbatta has since extended invitations to all the heads of Parastatals under the ministry and all stakeholders to virtually witness the once-in-five-years launch that is expected to move the sector to the next level, especially now that the stakes are getting higher in terms of services provided and the quality expected by the consumers.

The event, which holds in the boardroom of the commission, has highlights including:

Unveiling the SMP, Upload of the SMP on the NCC Website and; Unveiling the “Face” of the NCC Strategy amongst others.

The virtual launch holds at 10.00 a.m. prompt on Tuesday, June 23.

– June 21. 2020 @ 7:06 GMT

