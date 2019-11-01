THE National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) has called for more funding and partnership to boost the sector and improve revenue generation for the country.

Alhaji Abdulkerim Kadiri, Acting Director-General of the commission made the call while signing the Memorandum of Understanding on Virtual Museums and Monuments Tours between the officials of Opinow Media and the Commission on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Kadiri, the Commission needs funds to invest in its museums and monuments.

“We have about 48 museum in Nigeria; the money we have is not enough that is why we need partnership.

“Our museums need to be developed by Federal, State, Local Governments and interested private developers. This is what we are doing because it will encourage inbound tourists and boost our GDP.

“When our museums and monuments are put in the internet, people in other part of the world would see it and want to visit. This would improve our revenue.

“We always try to encourage visitors into Abuja. Countries like Kenya Gambia and others do not have crude oil, but they are making huge income from tourism,” Kadiri said.

In his response, Mr Collins Nnadozie, Chief Executive Officer of Opinow Media, Virtual Reality and 360 Virtual Tours, said the virtual museums and monuments would attract more visitors to the country.

“We will exhibit what we have agreed to exhibit, that is virtual museums and monuments in 360 view including hotels and access to bookings.

“We would also need funding to boost the project. We believe that with this partnership, we shall take the country’s museums and monuments to the next level,” Nnadozie said.

According to him, the purpose is to showcase to the world the country’s potentials in the area of museums, monuments and hospitality.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while NCMM provides content, Virtual Media would provide the platform for people to have access to virtual museums and monuments. (NAN)

Nov. 1, 2019

