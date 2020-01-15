THE Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’, on Wednesday announced the seizure of contraband goods worth N67 million.

Mr Jerry Attah, the Public Relations Officer of the command in Lagos, in a statement on Wednesday said that the seizure was made within one week of Ag. Controller of FOU Zone A, Usman Yahaya’s assumption of office.

“Barely one week in office, his quest for outstanding performance, using credible intelligence, has begun to yield positive results with the interception of some contraband goods.

“The goods intercepted are 2,065 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 25 liters each, 1,185 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, and 1500 jerrycans (25lts) of diesel, with a duty paid value of N67.3m, between Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 along different unapproved routes within our areas of coverage,” he said.

He pointed that the feat was coming as a result of series of meetings held with sectional heads, team/patrol leaders where Yahaya unveiled the management’s mandate bestowed on him.

The mandate, Yahaya was quoted as saying, includes blockage of all revenue leakages, trade facilitation and intensification of anti-smuggling operations at various entry points: Seaports, land borders, and Airports within their areas of jurisdiction in the south west zone.

He warned smugglers of the danger ahead of them if they did not engage in legitimate trade.

“You will agree with me that the fight against smuggling can only be won if all hands are on deck.

“All members of the media and the general public are urged to support the fight against smuggling by providing necessary intelligence that could assist the service in reducing smuggling to the barest minimum,” he said.

Yahaya, according to the statement, was the coordinator of Strike Force, Zone ‘A’ before he was posted to FOU ‘A’ as the Acting Controller on Jan. 7.

“He took over from Comptroller Aliyu Mohammed, who was elevated based on his record to a new assignment as the acting Sector 4 Commander or Border drill operation code named Ex-Swift Response,” it said. (NAN)

– Jan. 15, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT |

