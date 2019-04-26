NESTLÉ Nigeria has launched a new powder seasoning range designed, especially for Nigerian cuisine, “Maggi® Signature’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nestle’s latest Maggi brand, was launched simultaneously in different locations in the country on Thursday.

It comes in three flavour variants — Jollof, Miya and Pottages to intensify and enhance the Nigerian cooking experience.

“Maggi Signature is a unique blend of natural ingredients such as bay leaves, onions, tomatoes, chilli pepper and thyme commonly used in household kitchens across Nigeria.

“Signature flavours are designed, especially for Nigerian cuisine. They come in three variants — Jollof, Miya and Pottages. The powders serve as finishers, which encourage mixity, intensify and enhance the Nigerian cooking experience.

“Maggi Signature Jollof, Miya and Pottages were introduced simultaneously in 17 locations pan Nigeria, including Kano, Jos, Enugu and Port-Harcourt.

“The launch included retailer engagements organised to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles, cooking and diets.

Mauricio Alarcon, The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria said: “The addition of the Maggi Signature range to the company’s product portfolio is in line with MAGGI® ‘Simply Good’ commitments.

“This includes a commitment to use familiar and common ingredients, which is another step towards fulfilling our ambitions to help individuals and families live healthier, happier lives.

“At Nestle, we continue to support families to make healthier food choices every day by consistently delivering high quality nutritious products and providing nutrition education.

“Our aim is to encourage and support families to choose healthier lifestyles. This is in line with our purpose which is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.’’

Presenting Maggi Signature range at the retailers launch event in Onitsha, Nwando Ajene, Nestle Nigeria Category Manager, Culinary shared that: “MAGGI Signature Jollof, Miya and Pottage have been designed to help take every day Nigerian dishes to the next level.

“The range has been tailored to suit the local tastes and cooking habits of the different regions countrywide.

“Signature ‘Jollof’ seasoning helps the authentic party Jollof, Signature ‘Miya’ accentuates the ‘Dzoin’ taste of your favourite northern soups, while Signature ‘Pottage’ seasoning brings to life that ‘correct pottage taste.’’

MAGGI continues to promote healthy lifestyles through product fortification and provision of practical nutrition education that reaches millions of women across the country every year.

Nestlé Nigeria Plc began simple trading operations in Nigeria in 1961 and has grown into a leading food manufacturing and marketing company.

It is the biggest food company in West Africa and Nestlé Nigeria employs around 2,300 people and has three world-class factories.

Nestlé Nigeria manufactures and markets a range of high quality brands, including NESTLÉ PURE LIFE, GOLDEN MORN, MILO, MAGGI and NESCAFÉ. (NAN)

– Apr. 26, 2019 @ 19:22 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)