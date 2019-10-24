A new public opinion poll released by NOIPolls has revealed a rising trend in gambling and betting as 39 percent of Nigerians polled acknowledged that they either engage in or know someone who engages in gambling and betting in the country.

This figure represents a 3 percent increase in the proportion of Nigerians, who engage in this practice when compared with the result obtained in 2017 (36 percent).

More findings by NOIPolls showed that there are more Nigerians in the Southern region (averagely 47.7 percent) than the Northern region (averagely 34 percent), who engage in this practice. Also, betting has become a growing trend amongst young Nigerians aged between 18 – 35 years as they accounted for the largest proportion (47 percent) of Nigerians, who engage in the practice, representing an increase of 6 percent when compared to 2017 results.

NOIPolls quoted the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, report that about 60 million Nigerians between the ages 18 and 40 years spend up to N1.8 billion on sports betting daily with an average investment of N3,000 per day.

Furthermore, the poll revealed that out of the active participants (39 percent) across the country, 54 percent of this category of respondents daily. On the other hand, a meagre 2 percent of the respondents in this group claimed to win a bet daily. Interestingly, 10 percent reported that they have never won a bet and more of respondents in this category are residents from the North East (19 percent) and South East (16 percent).

The report noted that gambling and betting have its positive and negative sides. However, considering the high unemployment figures in the country, the impact of the industry in the nation’s economy has been positive as it has created thousands of jobs directly and indirectly.

For instance, some bookies have a large staff strength and through their associate and affiliate networks, they offer agents a source of livelihood from commissions earned as people engage in betting. On the other hand, the reality is that gambling and betting leave a lot of people (especially the country’s bulging youth population) worse off than they started.

In most cases, they experience financial losses, reduced productivity and an even more dangerous gambling/betting disorder such as addiction. It is therefore, pertinent to ensure that the industry is well regulated particularly as it relates to age restriction.

NOIPolls concluded that there is a rising trend of gambling and betting in Nigeria, particularly among the country’s growing youth population. Our previous findings revealed that this trend is mostly driven by the quest for quick money, unemployment, greed and economic hardship amongst others.

It therefore, advises that there should be a strong restriction on the age limit and bookies should be strictly monitored by the regulatory body to ensure they comply with the set rules and regulations governing the industry.

