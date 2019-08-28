NIGERIA is expected to drive new-build crude distillation unit, CDU, capacity growth in the global refinery industry from planned and announced (new-build) projects during the outlook period 2019 to 2023, contributing around 13% of global CDU capacity growth by 2023, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report, ‘H2 2019 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Refineries – Nigeria Leads Global Refinery CDU Capacity Additions’, reveals that Nigeria is expected to have a new-build refinery CDU capacity of 1,935 thousand barrels per day, mbd, by 2023. Planned projects with identifiable development plans account for 58% of the new-build capacity, 1,118mbd, while the remaining 817mbd is expected to come from early-stage announced projects.

Dipayan Chakraborty, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, says: “Nigeria is expected to add 32 new-build refineries during 2019 to 2023. Among these, Lagos I is the largest new-build refinery, which is expected to start operations in 2020 with a capacity of 650mbd.”

Following Nigeria, GlobalData identifies China as the second highest country in terms of global refinery CDU capacity growth, adding a new-build CDU capacity of 1,621mbd by 2023. The Jieyang refinery in Guangdong is the largest upcoming refinery in China with new-build CDU capacity of 400mbd by 2023.

Chakraborty concludes: “Iraq stands third with new-build CDU capacity growth of 1,200mbd by 2023. The Basra II refinery is the largest upcoming refinery in Iraq with new-build CDU capacity of 300mbd by 2023.”

_AUG 28, 2019 @09:05 GMT |

