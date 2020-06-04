NIGERIA’s telecommunications subscriber base has reached 189,282,796 million, according to statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This implies the subscriber base increased by 1,846,975 from February 2020; and 15,568,954 subscribers on Year-on-Year growth compared to 173,713,842 million recorded in March 2019.

By implication, Nigeria’s teledensity now stands at 99.65%.

Internet subscribers’ gains, losers table

Globacom tops the gainers chart with 2,917, 651 new internet subscribers followed by MTN Nigeria which gained 794,020 new subscribers raising the total amount of its subscribers to Airtel also gained 654,549 new subscribers to reach.

Visafone subscribers remained unchanged from 88,818 subscribers recorded in February. Meanwhile, Visafone has transfered its subscribers to the GSM band.

In other words, 9mobile was the only loser as the telecom operator continued its string of losses dropping another 181,973 subscribers in March.

9mobile Subscribers now stands at 7,762,068.

However, 9mobile retained is crown as the most favourable network for porters as 8,225 users joined the network from other operators. Airtel follows with about 5,594 incoming subscribers, while MTN and Globacom added 1,965 and 262 respectively.

On the other end, Airtel led the chart of outgoing subscribers, about 6,466 subscribers left the mobile operator in March. Globacom follows with 3,748 subscribers lost while MTN also lost 3,701 subscribers. 9mobile was the least with just 1,756 lost subscribers.

Mobile subscriptions

NCC statistics show the total number of mobile subscribers in the country as at March 2020 is 188,989,051.

This is a 1.84 million increase from the number of subscribers recorded in the preceding month.

Broadband penetration

Broadband penetration in the country rose to 39.90% in March, gaining 0.53% in a month.

The number of 3G and 4G subscribers rose to 76,163,674 from the 75,555,604 subscribers in February.

In summary, mobile (GSM) operators accounted for 99.84% of the subscriber base in Nigeria. Fixed (Wireless/Wired) had about 0.06% while VoIP which includes Smile accounted for just 0.10%. – Tech Economy

