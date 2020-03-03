KASHIFU Inuwa, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has urged the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Mansur Ahmed, to leverage on smart technology.

Inuwa gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja while delivering his address as Special Guest at a conference organised by the Association with the theme: “Digital Economy Campaign: Prospect and Industrial Connections”.

Smart technologies refer to systems and devices which are the results of scientific knowledge. Smart technology is focused on the use of high-end gadgets.

The D-G encouraged MAN to consider the production of smart phones and other computing devices in Nigeria because of the market availability.

“Absolutely for me, there is no reason we cannot manufacture smart phones and peripheral in Nigeria.

“I want to appeal to you to focus on the manufacturing of computing devices and their peripheral.

The D-G stressed that with various opportunities provided by the present day’s cutting edge technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robotic Technology, “every manufacturer can increase his top line revenue and lower his bottom line cost.”

He added that “nearly everything we do in our business operations today are powered by digital technology.”

Inuwa maintained that these emerging technologies would make factories smarter and more functional without, or with less, human intervention.

He said, “Emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, IoT, Automation and Robotic Technology would boost productivity, increase sales, improve efficiency, reduce costs and keep up with increasingly sophisticated competitions.

Inuwa noted that the Fourth Industrial Revolution had brought about the concept of smart manufacturing, digital platforms and digital economy,

”For the country to be a player in the fourth industrial revolution, it must embrace emerging technologies because the difference between third and fourth industrial revolutions is the disruptive nature of emerging technologies,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Ahmed disclosed that the conference would enable MAN to learn about new approaches to manufacturing which could result into market expansion.

“Manufacturing sector, especially those catering for Nigerian market that is going to be confronted with massive.

NAN

Mar. 3, 2020

