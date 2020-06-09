THE Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) on Tuesday congratulated Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission on his reappointment.

In a congratulatory message signed by its Chairman, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, NITRA said the reappointment indicated that Danbatta performed creditably well in his first tenure.

“The first tenure has yielded many notable achievements that brought not only succour to consumers but also sanity and growth to the industry.

” Your tenure also provided revenue to the government and operational efficiency and ease to operators, ” it said.

The association said that Danbatta’s reappointment came at a time when the telecommunications industry needed consolidation of noble initiatives.

It added that the reappointment came at a time when Nigeria and entire Africa needed to see the success of the National Broadband Plan, total digitisation of the economy and acceleration of the InfraCo model.

It commended the EVC for constantly bringing his academic and professional experiences to bear on the running of the commission to foster growth in the telecommunications sector.

NITRA said that the reappointment of the professor would enable him to complete plans and programmes of the commission, including effective kick-off of the InfraCo project.

It hoped that Danbatta would ensure resolution and total compliance to the Right of Way (RoW) agreement, and steer the telecommunications sector post-COVID-19 period.

” Danbatta’s reappointment will also facilitate the realisation of the set targets of the NBP 2025 and ensure universal access, among other initiatives.

“NITRA is ready to partner with the commission in its mandate and quest to grow the Nigerian telecommunications industry to an enviable height,” it said.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari last week confirmed a second five-year tenure for Danbatta through the recommendation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami. (NAN)

– Jun. 9, 2020 @ 16:19 GMT |

