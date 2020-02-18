THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 15 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Feb. 18 to March 6.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It said that the ships were laden with petrol, containers, general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat, steel prod, and bulk fertiliser.

NPA also reports that 16 ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers, general cargo, automobile gasoline, and fuel.

Sixteen other ships are already at the ports discharging bulk sugar, bulk wheat, automobile gasoline, frozen fish, container, petrol and base oil. (NAN)

