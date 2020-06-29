THE management of the Nigerian Ports Authority has described as untrue the allegation that it is operating a hidden account with Unity Bank.

Stating that it is aware of media reports on the issue based on a petition by one John Okpurhe to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The petitioner accused the Abubakar Malami, SAN, attorney general of the federation, of allegedly refusing to reward him after exposing over $1billion supposedly hidden in an account with Unity Bank Plc and allegedly operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority.

According to NPA, the allegation that “it operates such an account is untrue.

“Mr. Okpurhe, claiming to be a whistleblower cited an account number: 0013680344 allegedly being operated by NPA but this account does not exist as evidenced by a letter from Unity Bank Plc.

“The NPA operates an account with Unity Bank Plc with account number: 0013670344 with a total sum of $1,057,772.03 (One Million, Fifty-Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Two Dollars, Three Cents) as of December 4, 2019 and not $1,034,515,000.00(One Billion, Thirty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Fifteen Thousand United State Dollars) as alleged by the petitioner.

“However, the NPA account has not been in operation since August 27, 2010 due to a Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI in AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY where a garnishee order was placed on it following a case, which went from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court over a period of eight years.

“Upon the determination of the case at the Supreme Court, the judgment creditors continued with the Garnishee process which resulted in the credit of the amount $1,057,772.03 (One Million, Fifty-Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Two Dollars, Three Cents) in favour of Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI- AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY on December 4th 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order absolute.

“It is therefore obvious that there is no cloned account as speculated in the alleged whistle blowing effort of Mr. Okpurhe.

“The account under discussion was frozen on the strength of a court order in August 2010, following the completion of the case, the money was consequently transferred to the judgment creditor on December 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order Absolute,” Jatto A. Adams, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, said in a statement made available to Realnews on June 29.

– June 29, 2020 @ 7:45 GMT

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)