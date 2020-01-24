THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has mapped out measures to resolve the congestion in the Lagos Pilotage District in response to the recent increase in waiting time of vessels at the Lagos Port Complex.

Jatto A. Adams, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, in a statement Friday, January 24, listed the measures to include diversion of vessels which have waited to berth at any terminal within the Lagos Pilotage District to other terminals with capacity to berth vessels within the district beginning from Monday, January 27.

In the event that all terminals in Lagos, cannot discharge any vessels within four days, such vessels will be diverted to the Eastern Ports (other pilotage districts) for immediate berthing, the NPA said.

Also, the NPA will liaise with other relevant government agencies on behalf of stakeholders to expedite the clearance of vessels and cargoes, where necessary.

“These actions have been taken to promote the Ease of Doing Business Policy of the Federal Government and curtail the negative economic impact that the long turn around time of vessels has on stakeholders,” it said.

Realnews reports that the measures were arrived at after the meeting between the Nigerian Ports Authority, shipping companies and terminal operators to immediately resolve the congestion in the Lagos Pilotage District

was in response to the recent increase in the waiting time of vessels calling at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and arrived at the following decisions aimed at immediately resolving the congestion in the Lagos Pilotage District.

The NPA has solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders.

