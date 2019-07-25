THE Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched Investor Relations (IR) Data Pack, a webpage integrated with key market data, corporate news and disclosures, for its corporate issuers.

Mr Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications of NSE said this on Thursday in Lagos.

Orojimi said the IR Data Pack was designed to reduce the burden on issuers by providing them with an intuitive investor relations webpage, which could easily be integrated with their existing corporate websites.

He stated that the IR Data Pack was created with an easy-to-use, secure, and customisable interface to boost access and adoption.

Orojimi added that the data pack hosted in the cloud featured enhanced interactive functionalities with 99.5 per cent uptime.

Mr Jude Chiemeka, NSE’s Head, Trading Business, also explained that the Investor Relations Data Pack was a necessary tool required by issuers to improve their engagement with investors.

Chiemeka explained that NSE came up with the IR programme to provide value-added service to issuers and make their daily market statistics available to investors in a real-time.

According to Chiemeka, the IR Data Pack is a tool that will enhance issuers’ communication and outreach strategy to investors, analysts and other stakeholders.

He assured that the exchange would remain committed to bridging the information gap between NSE and market participants, adding that the stock market thrives on information.

“The delivery of the IR Data Pack and associated services is an essential building block in the exchange’s strategy.

“It seeks to improve market participation and transparency as well as facilitate informed investment decision making,” Chiemeka said.

Mr Oscar Onyema, NSE Chief Executive Officer, said he was delighted that the exchange was able to provide a solution that enables adequate exposure to capital market information.

Onyema said issuers would now drive a more robust market interaction on their corporate websites and potentially position themselves to attract more investors.

“NSE is committed to building a market that thrives on innovation.

“We will continuously adopt new technologies in providing customer-oriented solutions to make financial services more inclusive, whilst providing a superior customer experience in accessing and using capital.

“Through the use of cutting-edge technologies, we are decentralising business collaborations, which will allow global scale and transformation of not just exchange’s business, but that of NSE listed companies,” he said.

-NAN

BE

JULY 25, 2019 16:20 GMT

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)